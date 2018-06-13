Rick Ross Hops On The Remix To Khalid and Normani’s ‘Love Lies’

It’s safe to say that Khalid and Normani’s scintillating hit “Love Lies” was a win-win for both rising artists, as the song arguably put both of them on the map in a major way. Normani and Khalid blazed the stage of the 2018 Billboard Awards last month with a performance of the song.

Now, the “Love Lies” has a slight revamp with Rick Ross on the mic for the remix. Ross squeezes his verse in the beginning, potentially prompting more “blazing hip-hop and R&B” urban radio stations to add the song to their hourly rotations.

Stream below: