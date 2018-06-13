The ‘Bobby Brown Story’ Gets Air Date on BET

The success of the New Edition biopic (which aired in early 2017) spawned more demand for BET-produced biopics, and the idea for a Bobby Brown biopic was born.

Now the idea is a reality, with the network announcing the official premiere dates for the two-night premiere of the two-part film: ‘The Bobby Brown Story” set to air on Sept 4th and 5th.

Reprising his role from the New Edition biopic, Woody McClain will once again portray the embattled R&B star who rose to fame in the late 80s as a solo star after leaving New Edition.

McClain will appear alongside the likes of Gabrielle Dennis (who’ll play Whitney Houston), Mekhi Phifer (who’ll play his brother Tommy Brown), Laz Alonso (who’ll play Louil Silas, JR, founder of MCA Records), and Lance Gross (who will play Steven Sealy, a childhood friend).

Below, watch McClain find his “inner freak” to dance like Bobby Brown during rehearsals: