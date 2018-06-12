New Video: Azekel – Youth (Chapter 3)

Nigerian-born, London-based R&B/Soul singer Azekel drops off the music video for “Youth,” the third chapter of the short film accompaniment to his debut album, and the follow up to the previously released “Mental Health” and the intimate, “Family.”

The songs featured in the third chapter is about fun and celebrating life. The clip kicks off with Azekel’s care-free co-star Gia Ré dancing in a gold sequin dress to the beautiful sounds of “Wetty Betty.” Later, an introspective Azekel ride in the back seat of a taxi in “Mr. Taxi Man.”

Azekel told Noisy that he was thinking about fun when he penned the third chapter, insisting, “that’s why I wrote the third part, Youth. I think responsibility can definitely make you a serious person. Sometimes I just remember my age, and that I’m still in my twenties.”

“Life is gonna be life,” he continued. “It’s all about your perspective. It’s your reaction.”

Azekel’s debut album, Our Father, is due out soon!