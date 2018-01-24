Azekel – Family (Chapter 1)

Nigerian-born, London-based R&B/Soul singer Azekel drops off the eccentric and intimate music video for “Family,” the first part of the short film accompaniment to his debut album.

The clip includes musical backdrops for the previously released single “Black Is Beauty,” “Don’t Wake The Babies,” and “Can We Have Fun (In This House Tonight)?”

“The first chapter tells where I’m currently at, learning my identity as a young family man,” says Azekel. “But also as a man faced with teaching my kids to embrace who they are.”

Azekel’s upcoming full-length debut album will follow his “Raw Vol. I (2015)” and “Raw Vol. II (2016)” EP series.