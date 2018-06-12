Maxwell Releases Somber Ballad, ‘We Never Saw It Coming’

Surprise!

Since his 2016 blackSUMMERS’night, Maxwell has been touring heavily, now it seems he’s prepping new music.

He releases a new song in the form of the emotional ballad “We Never Saw It Coming,” seemingly from a forthcoming project called The Glass House.

The song rides along almost like a movie score, filled with strings, piano, and of course, Maxwell’s ethereal vocals, which sing a somber tale of defeat.

“Blindsided by them / Recording as I stare / The cross is burning,” he sings. “No chance to overcome / I feel them parking / I guess my night has come / Is this real? / No restitution / I am here falling in circles / Sorrowfully I fall / We never knew at all / We never saw it coming.”

Stay tuned for more info soon about Maxwell’s new project.