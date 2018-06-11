New Music: Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign – The Light

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign are dropping heat this summer in the form of “The Light,” a single from their joint-project, MihTY.

Produced by HitMaka (Yung Berg), the track starts off with a familiar sample of Keni Burke’s “Risin’ to the Top.” The lyrical content features both R&B hitmakers singing about hookup possibilities.

“Let’s have sex but not without the foreplay / But not without the first date,” sings Ty, while Jeremih adds his own sensuous suggestions: “But these days I’m thinkin’ baby we should f*ck again / I’m tryna meet you in Vegas and try my luck again.”

MihTY is slated to arrive later this year.