A federal lawsuit has been filed against R&B singer Trey Songz for his actions during a 016 performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan after which he was arrested.

In the suit, filed on Monday, Detroit police Sgt. Robery Avery, who was working at the concert, and photographer Robert Potter, who was taking pictures, said that when the stage went dark and Songz could no longer use the mic he became “irate.”

Songz was also quoted as saying he’s “goin the f*** crazy” if his microphone got cut prior to the incident where he is seen throwing speakers and more.

The suit alleges that the 33-year-old, real name Tremaine Neverson, destroyed items on the stage and threw a microphone stand at Potter, striking him in the head and leaving him with a serious head wound.

The lawsuit also claims that before Songz was detained, he went ballistic. Said to be intoxicated, he allegedly yelled “f*** you Detroit police” and “f*** the police” at officers, among other profanities and “racially derogatory expletives.”

He also allegedly fought police and punched Avery in the face, the officer said. The suit says Avery’s right temple was bruised and swollen from the assault.

During the booking process, Songz still wouldn’t cooperate and flashed the middle finger, the suit said. A photo included in the lawsuit shows him displaying his middle finger against his cheek.

Songz was charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after the incident. He pleaded guilty last August to disturbing the peace, according to court documents. He has been on probation for the past year and a half.

More than a year after the alleged incident, Avery and Potter are suing for assault and battery and emotional distress and seek damages, according to the suit.