New Music: Mehcad Brooks – Arrested

Many know Mehcad Brooks from his roles on Supergirl and True Blood. However, it’s a surprise to quite a few that he’s actually a studded musician, mainly holding the realms in R&B. His music has a unique and universal appeal, which is transparent in his new single, “Arrested,” penned by Wyclef Jean.

“Arrested” is backed by a reggae-tinged production as Mehcad unleashes enticing and lyrics and sensual melodies.

His previous single, “Tears Away” hit over 1 million streams on Spotify and shows fans are embracing him as an artist.

“Perseverance is the hard work you’re willing to do after you get tired of doing all the hard work you already did,” he states about his career.

Listen to the conscious, yet fun “Arrested” single here on Singersroom.. and see for yourself.