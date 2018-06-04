Luke James Delivers Sensual New Single ‘These Arms’

If Luke James made you “Drip” with his 2017 Grammy-nominated single, that his latest offering will have you flowing.

Fresh off the season two finale of Lee Daniels’ television drama series, Star, the R&B heartthrob drops off the sensual new ballad, “These Arms,” a hypnotizing and passion-infused song that is sure to get the bedroom rocking.

“So sugar tease me, please me / Girl, do what you do, I love the view,” sings Luke. “I just wanna kiss and touch and feel all over you / Baby, ’cause when you’re in … These arms of mine.”

“I love to be loved. Whether it is by a significant other or an acquaintance, I get it. I think love is important. Yeah, it is an addiction in a sense,” Luke tells Billboard about his inspiration for the new single. ” It’s dope and makes you feel good. I’d rather that feeling than any other. It’s about protecting the idea and stay true to that. In life, as I am learning and loving people, I find that trust in vulnerability. I find that [vulnerability] to be something questionable and hard to do. You just never know what someone is thinking. I guess “These Arms” is a song of reassurance. You know?”

He continued: “It is deeper than what society has made to be the weakness when we think of sex. When I think of sex, I think of sex as a spiritual connection you should have with somebody. I don’t think anyone should just do it with anybody. Energies get passed on. It is a very important way to think of love and intimacy. So, yeah, it is protecting an idea.”

Along with the new “These Arms,” Luke will also return for season three of Star for his role as Noah Brooks, which he also spoke about.

“I think there have been things Noah has not dealt with, and they hinder him from pursuing his career and making right decisions. I do not have much of that issue, as it relates to my personal life,” he says. “He just wants to sing. And, so, for me, I know I want to sing. I just want to sing what feels right. I want to do what do what moves me. So, at the end of the day, I think that is what most artists want. That is what my character wants. On one side, he wants love, but that is deeper into the story. Yeah, the only thing I can relate to is he is well-dressed.”

