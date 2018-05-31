Funk/R&B Band THE INTERNET Wants You To ‘Come Over’

THE INTERNET is a funk/R&B band that’s bringing back the aesthetic of Mint Condition and Tony Toni Tone in the likes of musicianship and grooving jams.

Members Syd Bennett, Matthew Martin, Patrick Paige II, Christopher Allan Smith and Steve Lacy have announced a new album titled Hive Mind, due out on July 20th, and the newest release “Come Over” has hit the internet – no pun intended. The song is a chill, twangy, funky groove about a woman who suggests going to her lover’s house for a rendezvous. The lead is performed mostly by group member Syd, who offers soft, smooth vocals. Band member Steve also injects a chill, synthy electric solo.

“Home alone / For the night / I can turn you on With my dirty mind,” Syd coos.

THE INTERNET has released two albums previously – 2011’s Purple Naked Ladies, and 2012’s Feel Good. “Come Over” follows THE INTERNET’s previous release “Roll (Burbank Funk).”