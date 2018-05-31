Meelah – Now You’re Mad

R&B songstress Meelah drops off the new single, “Now You’re Mad,” a slick-talking anthem with a sultry vibe.

“Now You’re Mad” follows up the sultry and seductive buzz record, “Desert Love,” which dropped back in mid-March.

Meelah started her solo movement back in late 2011, and it looks like no time is better than now to release her debut.

“Timing is everything. Releasing a project has been a long-awaited moment for me so when SoulStar Music Group approached me I was truly humbled and excited to record my debut solo album,” says Meelah about her forthcoming album.

In addition to her solo music, Meelah and her platinum-selling R&B group, 702, who reassembled at the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards, recently announced a reunion tour, which started on May 25th.

The group disbanded in 2006 before reuniting over a decade later. The upcoming tour will be documented.