PREMIERE: Brielle Lesley – Quick

Detroit’s rising R&B artist Brielle Lesley returns to Singersroom with the premiere of her latest single and music video, “Quick.”

In the Nick Margetic directed clip, Brielle displays a range of emotion over the man she’s missing, which includes heartbreak, betrayal, and perseverance. In the midst of revealing her vulnerability, and sexy dance moves, the songstress lets it be known that she’s a boss and will handle business quickly — If she and her girls running up on dudes with diamond encrusted bats isn’t proof enough, we don’t know what is. She takes ownership of knowing her worth as multiple scenes tell the complex story of a frustratingly fleeting modern relationship.

The feel-good “Quick” is the third single lifted from Brielle’s debut album, In The Moment, released back in September 2017.

With refreshingly natural talent and confidence, Alternative R&B and Urban Pop singer Brielle Lesley has solidified her reputation as one of Detroit’s most promising voices to emerge out of the Motor City in recent memory. She has garnered millions of streams across platforms, with lead singles “Karma” and “As Long As” (feat. Payroll Giovanni).

From recording her first song in a makeshift bedroom studio in middle school, to studying the greats such as Whitney Houston and Beyoncé, “Quick,” is yet another testament that Brielle has not only come a long way in honing her artistry but is destined of where the cherished genre brings her next. In the Moment is available now through all major digital retailers, via Biltmore Entertainment Group/EMPIRE.

