Video: Brielle Lesley – As Long As ft. Payroll Giovanni

Following her single “Karma,” Detroit songstress Brielle Lesley drops her new summer anthem “As Long As” featuring fellow Detroit MC Payroll Giovanni.

The song is a piano-led banger that sees the singer ride or dying for her man as long as she knows he loves her. Giovanni hops on mid-track for a fresh verse.

“As long as I know he love me / I don’t need a fake friend to stick up for me / Won’t another n*gga spend another nickle on me, not as long as I know he love me,” she sings on the hook.

In the clip, Brielle is the subject of an interrogation, but she supports her hustling bae, played by Giovanni.

