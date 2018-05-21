Josh X – All On Me Ft Rick Ross

Josh X returns to Singersroom with the new single, “All On Me,” featuring rapper Rick Ross.

“This might be the flyest shit of the year right here / Get your money up baby / Champagne for everyone,” Rozay intros on the Miami-vibe, ride-out record.

Just follows with his silky delivery and clever-penmanship, singing, “I know ya looking for love / Girl you gotta trust me.” The Brooklyn born, New York-based singer and songwriter continues, “I’m the one with the ones / You should come and get some, I got plenty more.”

At 26, Josh X, has already worked with notable producers Swizz Beatz, Jerry “Wonder” Duplessis and Bryan “Birdman” Williams from Cash Money Records. Josh also penned songs for FOX’s number one hit show ‘Empire’ and Cardi B.