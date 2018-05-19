Jessie J to Release Four-Part Album ‘R.O.S.E.’ Over Four Days; Unveils Video For ‘Queen’

Jessie J is kicking off a new trend with the release of her upcoming fourth full-length album, R.O.S.E. The project will arrive in four parts over a period of four days. The schedule is as follows: R.O.S.E. (Realisations) out May 22, R.O.S.E (Obsessions) out May 23, R.O.S.E. ( Sex) out May 24, and R.O.S.E. (Empowerment) out May 25.

“Its crazy that its been 4 years since I released new music,” Jessie says about the upcoming release. “I have done so much growing in the last few years. You can hear it in the music, the songs on R.O.S.E. are simply me singing my diary in a melody. I am so grateful and happy that anyone who has been waiting for this record in full will finally have it.”

Accompanying the album announcement is a powerful music video for her inspirational single “Queen.” On the track, her delivery practically chills, stretching from vulnerable verses into a seismic refrain befitting of its crucial message. The empowering lyrics, “I love my body, I love my skin, I am a goddess, I am a queen,” come to life on-screen in the video.

Jessie’s message may come from an emotional and hurtful place, nonetheless, her delivery is soulful and hypnotizing.

“The song QUEEN is so much bigger than me,” she says. “The message it carries and the power the message has, has the potential to live on forever. I truly want as many women around the world to hear the song. To feel the lyric, to believe them, and to sing them OUT LOUD!! It was so important to me to have real women celebrated in the video. There is no better time than now to empower each other and lift each other up. I hope this video and song can help and remind any woman that she is beautiful and is a QUEEN. All women are QUEENS.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The QUEEN video celebrates a series of all women from multicultural backgrounds, including Lizzie Velásquez star of the powerful documentary A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velásquez Story and Fullscreen’s Unzipped. It’s Jessie J’s rawest and realest statement to date.

R.O.S.E. will also feature the previously released singles “Think About That” and “Not My Ex.”

In addition to working on the anticipated release, Jessie J also launched a sold out headline tour of intimate venues worldwide, and contributed “I Got You (I Feel Good)” to the Fifty Shades Freed Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Most recently she had tremendous success in China, joining the TV show SINGER – a singing competition where she performed each week in front of a television audience of 250 million with a grand finale viewership of a 1 billion. Not only was Jessie J the first international artist to ever compete alongside the biggest artists in Asia, but also the first to ever win.

R.O.S.E. TRACKLISTINGS:

R.O.S.E. (Realisations)

OH LORD (Interlude)

THINK ABOUT THAT

DOPAMINE

EASY ON ME

R.O.S.E. (Obsessions)

REAL DEAL

PETTY

NOT MY EX

FOUR LETTER WORD

R.O.S.E (Sex)

QUEEN

ONE NIGHT LOVER

DANGEROUS

PLAY

R.O.S.E (Empowerment)

GLORY

ROSE CHALLENGE (Interlude)

SOMEONE’S LADY

I BELIEVE IN LOVE