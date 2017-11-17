Jessie J Empowers Women With New Single “Queen”

Jessie J tells women to cherish and love themselves in her latest single, “Queen,” another inspirational anthem from her upcoming fourth full-length album, R.O.S.E.

“Stop playing with your body, lady / Stop feeling like your not enough,” she sings. “Stop feeding into the haters / Stop and give yourself some love.”

Jessie’s message may come from an emotional and hurtful place, nonetheless, her delivery is soulful and hypnotizing.

“I wrote this song because we ALL need to remind ourselves more out-loud how beautiful we are inside out. Simple,” she says about the record. “This isn’t just another song for me this is a way of thinking and a mantra we all deserve. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. I love you all. Jess x.”

“Queen” follows the previous releases “Think About That” and “Not My Ex.” Check out Jessie teasing the song via Instagram with her powerhouse vocals HERE.

Jessie’s upcoming LP, R.O.S.E.(Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment), will capture her struggles and journey back.

“For each letter there is a word, and for each word there is a song I will share with you,” she said of the title. “I’m strong enough now to let you in, to be real and to be free.” R.O.S.E. is due in 2018.

Just last month, Jessie J hit the road performing to SOLD OUT crowds across the globe including stops in the UK, US, China, Canada, Germany, and Netherlands.