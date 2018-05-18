PREMIERE: Shy’Ann Rockelle – Remedy

Shy’Ann Rockelle premieres the new single, “Remedy,” a raw and in your face song that tales how she rides for her special someone.

“Sh*t get crazy, let me be your remedy / I’ll iron some things out, I’ll give you clarity,” she sings, prompting friends and lovers everywhere to follow her lead.

About the record, she tells Singersroom via email, “This new single is an introduction to a new and improved R&B. It is a fun and sassy piece. It can relate to all young people trying to live their best lives. It makes you feel good!!!!”

The Harlem, New York native is heavily inspired by Toni Braxton and Monica, so stay tuned for more as she wets your palette with “Remedy.”