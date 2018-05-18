PREMIERE: Courtlin Jabrae – Gold Rings

Trap soul artist Courtlin Jabrae premieres the new single, “Gold Rings,” a groovy anthem for people working to get that bag.

“Gold rings hanging out the window, turn a Grand Am to a Benzo,” he sings. “Oh, girl, that light makes your skin glow / Snap your selfie then gimme your info.”

Jabrae is not new to entertainment; his songwriting skills led to placements with Gucci Mane and T-Pain. Additionally, collaborating with mentor Troy Taylor (Ludacris, Jaheim), Jabrae has also penned songs for Trey Songz.

Pulling inspiration from ‘70s-early ‘90s soul, the singer/rapper/songwriter/producer is looking to make a splash, starting with “Gold Rings.”