Jacquees Taps Trey Songz For Raunchy Single, ‘Inside’

Jacquees taps fellow R&B crooner Trey Songz for the sexually-charged new single, “Inside,” a record that has the fellas looking to physically and mentally penetrate their women.

Drawing inspiration from Usher’s “Nice and Slow,” Quees and Trey makes it clear about heating up the bedroom as they deliver raunchy lyrics about their sexual favors.

“Up in the air, right there is where I need you,” Jacquees sings. “Don’t be scared, I’ma take you there / Shawty, I believe in you.”

Trey adds to the heat: “Licky, licky, la-la, I’m going down there / Got my face in sticky places, go to town, yeah,” he declares. “Got my head between your legs, you wrap around that / And when I reach your pretty peach, I’ll never drown there.”

SINGERSROOM TV EXCLUSIVE: Issa and Jacquees Shoot ‘Don’t Do Me Like That’ Video in Atlanta

“Inside” will appear on Jacquees’ upcoming debut album, 4275, due out June 15 via Cash Money/Republic Records (pre-order), and will feature appearances from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Jermaine Dupri, Birdman, Donell Jones, and Xscape’s LaTocha Scott.

Jacquees and Trey also teamed for a music video, which should be coming our way soon. For now, check out the explicit single below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This past Sunday (May 13th), Jacquees was arrested at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport, and he stands by his innocence.

“I’m getting locked up for no reason,” he said to a cameraman while being taken out of the airport in handcuffs. “I’m getting locked up because the police said I flipped them off. I did not touch the police one time. I was singing in the airport. The police said I couldn’t sing.”