Roc Nation Publishing’s Sheila Carlito Drops Sultry New Song, ‘Cartoon’

Sheila Carlito is not only a dope songwriter, he’s also a talented performer.

Signed to Roc Nation Publishing as a songwriter, the budding crooner is looking to garner some of the spotlight usually occupied by the artists he writes for.

Carlito makes his intro to Singersroom with “Cartoon,” a piano-driven offering that showcases his emotion-bending and raw delivery.

“Cartoon” will live on his debut EP, When A Flower Dies, It Never Feels Afraid, due out Friday, June 22nd. On the project, the dedicated and hardworking performing draws inspiration the likes of Frank Ocean to capture his emotional journey.

“The end of summer. That was the picture in my head all the months it took me to write the EP,” says Carlito. “Those are the colors I want my listeners to see when they listen.”

Listen to “Cartoon” below: