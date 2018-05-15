Next Town Down Makes It ‘Easy’ For You

Joining the amazing list of talented boy bands that have come before them, viral sensation group Next Town Down delivers the sultry new single, “Easy.”

Next Town’s journey is very unique; the guys met on social media and have banded together to bring back old school R&B vibes. Their sound is filled with harmonies and sultry tones that would make any fan scream.

With acknowledgment from Boyz II Men, N*SYNC, and Mariah Carey, New Town Down is here to complete their mission. “Easy” is filled with melodic tones from each member.

“Baby, I wanna know/ How you make it look easy/ Baby, I wanna go/ From your head to your toe/ I’ma make it look easy,” they sing.

The love song will easily be a fan favorite. Listen to “Easy” below.