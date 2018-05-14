BJ The Chicago Kid Drops New EP, ‘The Opening Ceremony’

BJ The Chicago Kid surprises his fan base with the new 3-song EP, ‘The Opening Ceremony.’

The setlist includes “Going Once, Going Twice,” “Nothing Into Something,” and “Rather Be With You,” three records that highlight BJ’s musical growth and sultry sounds.

The combination of well-written, feel-good contemporary songs, and finely-calibrated production makes for a great teaser as BJ readies his sophomore album for later this year via Motown Records. These records boost melodies that seep into your brain.

The new EP sets the stage for BJ The Chicago Kid’s upcoming joint “The R&B Tour” tour with Ro James, which kicks off on May 15th in Atlanta. The trek will make stops in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 27.

Listen to BJ’s ‘Opening Ceremony’ EP below.