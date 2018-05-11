Ty Dolla $ign Releases ‘Beach House 3’ Deluxe Edition

After a week of awareness, and the release of “Clout,” R&B/Hip-Hop star Ty Dolla $ign unleashes the deluxe edition of his ‘Beach House 3’ album.

Originally 20 songs, the deluxe features six new offerings including “Pineapple,” featuring Gucci Mane and Quavo, “Clout,” featuring 21 Savage, “South Beach,” featuring French Montana and Quavo(again), and “Drugs,” featuring Wiz Khalifa. Additionally, Ty handles “Number” and “Simple” on his own.

Ty also featured many of his friends on the original ‘Beach House 3’ tracklist including Lil Wayne, The-Dream, YG, Tory Lanez, Swae Lee, Future, Jeremih, 24Hrs, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell Williams, Skrillex, Damian Marley, MadeinTYO, and Lauren Jauregui.

“I feel like that project is way more eccentric,” he says about the project. “I kept on getting confused with a rapper, like everyone kept calling me a rapper and shit. And I wanted to make sure people knew it was more about the singing and musicianship. So I think we succeeded with that…”

Listen to the deluxe edition of his ‘Beach House 3’ below: