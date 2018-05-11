The Suffers Bring In Mother’s Day With Tribute Song, ‘Mammas’

Soul/R&B group The Suffers adds a win to their bright future with the release of “Mammas,” a soulful record that celebrates mothers everywhere.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the glowing offering pulls on the heartstrings while the accompanying music video heightens the emotional connection as the band members showcase and tribute their own mothers, who make cameos in the visual.

“Tomorrow is not promised. Don’t wait until your mother’s funeral to give her flowers or to tell her how much she means to you,” member Kam Franklin states. “Appreciate the time you get to spend together right here and right now. Call your mom.”

The video also beautifully illustrates the fact that motherhood is universal. Franklin who cites her own mom as her ‘hero’ adds, “The family unit as we know it is evolving. There is no one way to be a mother. So we have this representation because it exists and lesbians can be mothers just in the same way straight moms and single parents can.”

We don’t know about you guys, but we are definitely calling our mothers!

Known for their live instrumentation and melodious offerings, which crosses genres like Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Salsa, Rock, Hip Hop, and Funk, The Suffers’ upcoming sophomore album, Everything Here, is also headed by the infectious, uplifting, and glowing single, “Do Whatever.” The 15-song set is due July 13th.

The Suffers, a contemporary version of the great R&B/funk bands of 70s and 80s, formed in 2011 with members Kam Franklin (lead vocals), Kevin Bernier (guitar), Jon Durbin (trumpet), Michael Razo (trombone), Jose Luna (percussion) and Nick Zamora (drums).