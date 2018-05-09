Tone Stith Drops Funky New Song, ‘A Little Bit of Lovin’

Tone Stith has been on a roll as he hustles to make his brand a household name!

His latest release is the self-produced groove, “A Little Bit of Lovin,” a funky and retro uptempo record that will give you a taste of nostalgia.

On the 70s/80s vibe song, herald by an electric guitar, Tone courts a female and makes it clear that he will take care of her heart.

“I’m about to do everything he didn’t do with you,” Tone sings on the second verse. “Why would you give a man your heart if he ain’t know what to do? / You shouldn’t lower your standards just to fall in love with a fool / If nobody else does, Imma make sure that I can; show you love.”

Tone’s combination of feel-good harmonies and glowing vocals makes for a great listen. Check out “A Little Bit of Lovin” below!