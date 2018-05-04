N’Dambi Teams With All Cows Eat Grass For New ‘Air Castle’ EP

Soulful songstress N’Dambi returns to Singersroom with the brand new project, Air Castle, a collaborative EP with All Cows Eat Grass via Alpha Pup Records.

Penned by N’Dambi and All Cows Eat Grass frontman and former Music Director for Janelle Monáe T. Brown, the 5-song effort showcases the veteran songstresses musical growth through past and present experiences, cleverly-written lyrics, and inventive, retro production.

“This project is an experience….a trip. Depending on where you come from determines how you hear it,” declares N’Dambi, while T. Brown characterizes it as an “Innocent exploration through different styles and concepts aiming to please and intrigue.”

If you’ve been missing something greats musical sonics and creative compositions, bending through various genres, listen deeply to ‘Air Castle.’

Purchase:

https://ndambiandallcowseatgrass.lnk.to/AirCastle