Victoria Monet Drops New EP, ‘Life After Love, Pt. 1’

Victoria Monet recently capture our attention with a sensual video for the song, “Ready,” and now she ups the ante by releasing the new EP, ‘Life After Love, Pt. 1.’ The 9-song set, which includes intro and interlude tracks, hovers around the highs and lows of love and relationships, while highlighting Victoria’s penmanship and vocally prowess.

About the project, she wrote on Instagram: “…this project has been my diary so to share this is the scariest most exciting thing n I wanna crawl into a corner and close my eyes, cross my fingers and hope you like it I’m so nervous and excited. Butterflies 🦋”

She also told Teen Vogue: “This project is the direct result of an unfortunate breakup I had with someone that I loved very much. We were together for six years. He was someone I worked with, lived with, and even shared a birthday with. I thought we were soulmates and that I couldn’t live without him, but this project says otherwise.”

Monet’s ‘Life After Love, Pt. 2’ and an accompanying tour will arrive in the near future.

Check out Part 1 below: