PREMIERE: Darrein Safron Is Ready To ‘Blow It’ All In New Video

St. Louis native Darrein Safron returns to Singersroom with another banger. This time, the multi-faceted artist drops off the trippy clip for his latest single, “Blow It.”

“Blow It” is the follow-up single to the 2017 release “Ends,” which garnered Safron a new group of fans. While “Ends” made it clear that “you ain’t got nothing if your ends ain’t filled” Darrein takes it further with “Blow It,” promising a romantic interest that he’s got his funds up and wouldn’t hesitate to blow it all on her.

On his journey to the top, Darrein Safron continues to show audiences his effortlessness in switching off between both his rap and singing skills. This new track is no different as he blends the two skills with ease.

The chorus finds him being a little reckless with his cash, but it’s all for the love of his special lady. “I got my funds up/ I’m bout to blow it all/blow it, blow it,” he sings.

In the video, Darrein is joined by a beautiful brown babe, who is seen rolling around in satin sheets. She also seems ready to share in Darrein Safron’s carefree lifestyle. Check out “Blow It” below.