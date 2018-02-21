Darrein Safron Is At His “Ends” In New Video

Newcomer Darrein Safron shows off his musical diversity in new single, “Ends,” produced by Michael “Seven” Summers and TKGotHitz.

The St. Louis native is on a roll after receiving praise from his previously released singles, “Reloaded” and “Let’s Go,” two tracks that gave a glimpse into what Darrein is capable of.

Known for his ability to effortlessly switch between his signature smooth crooning to fast rap flows from time to time, Safron accompanies his latest single “Ends” with its very own visual component. As he reflects on his day to day, Darrein is seen with a few lovely ladies.

No word as of yet regarding an upcoming project release, but it looks as if Darrein Safron is on his way to lighting things up this year.