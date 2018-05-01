H.E.R. – Focus (DJ Envy Remix) Feat. Chris Brown

Chris Brown adds some focus to his music!

The Grammy-winning R&B artist taps DJ Envy for a remix of rising R&B singer H.E.R.’s groovy single, “Focus.”

On the mixture, Brown adds background vocals to H.E.R.’s sublime chorus before launching his a solo second verse about money and other relationship issues, including getting quality time. “I get this money so I guess you can’t complain,” he sings. “Bring your ass home / …You’ve been running through my mind all day /I can’t fuck it up.”

The new collaboration arrives on the heels of Brown’s upcoming “The Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour,” which features H.E.R. The trek will launch on June 19th and will also feature appearances from Jacquees, 6LACK, and Rich the Kid.