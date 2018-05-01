Bridget Kelly Doesn’t Want to Live ‘In the Grey’

Bridget Kelly follows up the release of her debut album, Reality Bites, with a brand new music video for the song, “In the Grey.”

In the black and white clip, directed by Isaac Yowman, the singer and songwriter take on an investigative role as she tries to pry answers from her prospective man about the status of their relationship.

“I ain’t your woman and you ain’t my man,” she sings. “I’m gon’ leave if you won’t stay / I don’t want to get stuck in the grey.”

She later adds, “You ain’t gotta put your hand on a Bible / I just need to know what it is.”

Kelly’s Reality Bites features appearances from Ro James, Jordan, and Chaz French Bratton with contributions from songwriters like Drew Scott, B Will, Manny Acosta, Rocc, and Cass Maya.