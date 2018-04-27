Bridget Kelly Releases Long-Awaited Debut Album, Reality Bites

After a laundry list of singles, EPs, and mixtapes, former Roc Nation R&B artist Bridget Kelly finally releases her long-delayed debut album, Reality Bites.

Following the singles “Happy For Me,” “Sedated,” and “Something,” featuring Chaz French, the singer, songwriter, and Love & Hip Hop cast member shows off her musicality with the 13-songs LP. Boosting additional appearances from Ro James and Jordan Bratton with contributions from songwriters Drew Scott, B Will, Manny Acosta, Rocc, and Cass Maya, Kelly’s ‘Reality Bites’ is an introspective offering that will transport you into her world.

“As a woman, I’ve blossomed and bloomed into the person I want to be,” Kelly told TV One during a listening session. “I just feel I’m in a different space now.”

For ‘Reality Bites,’ Kelly pulled inspiration from the 1994 movie of the same name. “I love the movie,” she insisted. “It’s a coming-of-age story, mainly about a chick who’s caught between what looks good on paper relationship wise versus why her heart tells her to do. As women, we all face that at some point.”

Stream Kelly’s ‘Reality Bites’ below: