Kyla Imani Taps Jay Critch For New Single, ‘Sitting Up in My Room’

Newcomer Kyla Imani taps rapper Jay Critch for her brand new single, ‘Sitting Up in My Room.’

On the smooth groove, penned by singer/songwriter and “Pitch Perfect” actress Ester Dean, the budding songstress shares her tale about not being able to control her thoughts.

“Normally, I don’t even know your name / Normally, I don’t even play these games,” she sings. “Normally, I wouldn’t let you in my head.”

Jay Critch adds a boisterous flare to the track with his thought-provoking lyrics.

Check out ‘Sitting Up in My Room’ below and stay tuned for more from Kyla.