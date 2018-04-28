SZA – Doves in the Wind Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Grammy-nominated singer SZA taps label-mate Kendrick Lamar for the martial arts-inspired music video, ‘Doves in the Wind.’

The Nabil-directed visual was shot in a desert with SZA impersonating the role of a kung-fu student who is put through several tests my her Sensei, played by her co-star Kendrick. “You’re a little tougher than I expected,” he says.

The clip ends on a high note with a furious battle. After a brief tea break, the stars levitate, kick, punch, and evade strikes with precision. “You’re pretty good,” Kendrick contends. “But your style is no match for mine.” Soon, however, SZA lands a combination of flying kicks and floats in the wind.

“Doves in the Wind” is lifted from SZA’s critically-acclaimed debut album, ‘Ctrl.’

In related news, SZA will join Lamar and other labelmates ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker on “The Championship Tour,” which kicks off May 4 in Vancouver.

Watch SZA kick butt below: