PREMIERE: JDope Releases Three-Track ‘About You’ EP

JDope is an artist by way of Camden, New Jersey best known for his debut single, “Scroll,” produced by buzzing South Jersey producer Kenif Muse. Following the single, JDope released two other offerings and catapulted himself as South Jersey’s next R&B/Hip-Hop sensation.

With an exciting and already busy 2018, JDope has sold out several events and two very popular singles, with the sensual “Inside” and the more gritty latest single “Cold“. JDope is finally releasing a highly anticipated body of work to the fans, despite it only being three tracks strong.

The body of work is available on all digital platforms as of Friday, April 27th. JDope’s tracklist includes “Told Me” produced by KilConfirmed, “Show Me” produced by Kenif Muse, and “Offer Me” produced by Alex Collins.

JDope has a very sensual presence in his music. His classic sound often times has critics comparing his style to International star, Akon. JDope is continuously putting out stellar music while embracing such a compliment.

The new EP, About You, is a nice project to vibe out to. He speaks on his sexual desires of his significant other in sensual ways, and things about to heat up, this EP is one that will be hot in the streets. The EP highlights his love for music, even paying brief homage to a classic tune as showcased in “Show Me.”

JDope manages to cook up melodic music for women that expertly captures the emotional rollercoaster love seems to take everyone on, while still giving us gritty tracks that show his darker poverty-stricken reality. No need to wait any longer though, check out the EP below!