Chris Brown Unreleased Track ‘All Night’ Surfaces

International superstar Chris Brown makes way for new music with the unreleased track “All Night.”

The uptempo beat comes after the release of Chris’ 45-track 2017 Heartbreak on a Full Moon double album release in 2017. It seems to have been axed from the album’s tracklist but is still able to compete with the other hit records the singer has released in the past.

“Late nights I don’t reply, unless you’re on your way over / To do it all night long,” he sings. “Tell you what darling / Ain’t no talkin’ baby just disconnect it / Cut your phone off, and I’m on the way / Can’t wait until we’re touchin.”

Chris Brown is set to take on the summer heat alongside fellow singers H.E.R., 6lack, and Rich The Kid on the “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour.”