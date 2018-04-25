June3rd Doesn’t Want a ‘Fraction’ of His Woman

Emerging Los Angeles-based R&B artist June3rd delivers the rollicking new single, “Fraction,” featuring NBDY.

Serving as the second single from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, and produced by Kojo A & Nicky Quinn, on the track, the singer and songwriter unleash raw and robust vocals about fully indulging in sexual behaviors with his lady.

“The only thing I ask, girl, is for a little satisfaction,” he sings. “I want it all, f*ck a fraction / So baby put it into action.”

“Fraction” follows the previous release “There You Go,” which dropped earlier this year.

“I think beautiful women have been the inspiration for majority of my music. It’s easy to talk about what I know,” says June of the track. “The real stars embody what’s new and different. I’ve been trying to find another me in the game.”

Inspired by the likes of Boyz II Men, The Weeknd, DMX and others, June3rd is carving out his own niche lane within today’s vast and shifting music landscape.

Listen to “Fraction” below: