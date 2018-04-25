Bryan J – Mos’ High Feat. Young Thug & Beenie Man

Bryan J makes his return to Singersroom with the brand new single, “Mos’ High,” featuring rapper Young Thug and Dancehall star Beenie Man.

On the island-tinged groove, off his upcoming album, Proof, Bryan delivers silky and mesmerizing vocals while Thugga and Beenie contribute their raw flare.

About the record, Bryan tells us, “The inspiration for this song was simple.. to show people how dope music is without all the loud noise. Music is like everything else tho, we all wanna fit in and be accepted but at what cost do we pay as creatives to only live within the box.”

He continued: “I wanted to create music people could play in any setting and something that made women feel good and say all the words that the dudes would wanna say which is why I loved Young Thug and Beenie Man verses because we all brought something unique and different to it but the same goal.. “love” whether you looking for it, lost it, or desire it… we all need it. Our voices were added instrument to the music.. it just felt right!”

“Mos’ High” comes after a long hiatus from Bryan; his last release was “You..Tonight,” back in December 2016.

Vibe out to “Mos’ High” below: