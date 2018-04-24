Watch: Ravyn Lenae Is Green With Envy In “4 Leaf Clover”

Hailing from Chicago, rising star Ravyn Lenae delivers the cinematic clip for her single “4 Leaf Clover.”

The track is lifted from the Steve Lacy-assisted Crush EP. The visual, directed by Andre Muir, is said to give off the feeling of longing for someone you just can’t seem to have. The video also plays on the classic musical ‘Grease.’

In a recent interview with Noisey, Ravyn admitted that although the other songs on her album may be true, this is the only single with a made up storyline. “‘4 Leaf Clover’ turned into a story of its own without us even knowing,” she says.

The song and its accompanying video are infused with some much jealousy from two lovers that aren’t equipped to be with one another.

“I get jealous, when you don’t want to give this a chance / But then you want to hold hands,” Ravyn sings.

Ravyn Lenae is currently overseas but will be returning to North America to finish up the last few dates of her “Crush Tour.”

“CRUSH” TOUR DATES

April 27, 2018 – Stockholm Soul Festival Kulturnhuset Stadsteater – Stockholm, Sweden

April 28, 2018 – Koncerthuset – Copenhagen, Denmark

April 30, 2018 – Soho House – Berlin, Germany

May 01, 2018 – Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 02, 2018 – La Maroquinerie – Paris, France

May 03, 2018 – Heaven – London, UK

May 19, 2018 – Stanford Stadium – Palo Alto, CA, USA

July 20, 2018 – Union Park – Chicago, IL, USA

September 14, 2018 – Westward Music Festival 2018 – Vancouver, BC, Canada