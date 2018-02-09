STREAM: Ravyn Lenae – Crush EP

Executive produced by the legendary Steve Lacy, pop vocalist Ravyn Lenae officially releases her newest EP, Crush.

Herald by the lead single, “Sticky,” Ravyn introduced the project’s playfulness with topics surrounding love and relationships.

Crush is filled with psychedelic infectious sounds. Composed of five tracks with Lacy featured on two (“Computer Love” and “4 Leaf Clover”), Lenae steps into womanhood gracefully.

Crush EP Tracklist:

1. Sticky

2. Closer (ODE 2 U)

3. Computer Luv feat. Steve Lacy

4. The Night Song

5. 4 Leaf Clover feat. Steve Lacy

The recent high school graduate first stepped on the scene with debut EP MOONSHOES and followed up with the deep, dark EP Midnight Moonlight. Ravyn recently wrapped up the first leg of “The CTRL Tour” alongside fellow R&B sensation and Grammy-nominated singer, SZA, who she spoke highly of, and is prepping to announce dates to her own tour.

“[SZA] being a singer really helped me investigate my performing abilities and things I may need to change. So seeing her show every night really kind of put me in the place of a student,” she told Fuse.

Get sexy crazy cool with Crush.