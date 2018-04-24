Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (Remix) Ft. Omarion

Soulful singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage taps Omarion for the official remix to her groovy single, “Get It Now.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Meji Alabi, Tiwa, Omarion, and friends hang out at a fast food restaurant. Between all the laughter and fun, the two launch a flirting campaign for each other’s attention.

The original version of “Get It Now” can be found on the Nigerian singer’s EP, Sugarcane, which dropped late last year (2017). The six-track project sees the singer alternating between English and Yoruba. It also features Afropop stars like Wizkid and Maleek Berry.

The EP is available on iTunes, Spotify, and other digital outlets.

Watch “Get It Now” below: