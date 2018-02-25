August Green Taps Brandy, Andra Day and Maimouna Youssef for NPR Tiny Desk Performance

In another soul-filling episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, new collective music group August Green stopped by to empose their theme “Foregrounding Women” to their office. The collaborative effort of Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins, was born at the White House in 2016 during a special Tiny Desk concert.

Since its launch in 2008, ‘Tiny Desk’ has held nearly 700 performances. The stage being held in Boilen’s festive workspace at NPR headquarters adorned with years of music mementos and memorabilia. In their new Tiny Desk appearance, August Green enlisted the help of Brandy, Andra Day, and Maimouna Youssef to push their theme forward.

The performance was compromised of five songs including, “Black Kennedy,” “Practice,” “Optimistic,” “Let Go,” and the Andra Day assisted single, “Stand Up For Something.”

Full Performance: