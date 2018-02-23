Zaytoven – What You Think Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, & OJ da Juiceman

GRAMMY-Award-winning producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Zaytoven drops The brand new single, “What You Think,” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih and OJ Da Juiceman. The song serves as the third release under the partnership with his Familiar Territory Records and Motown.

Dolla $ign sets the track off with an electric first verse and chorus, and how ironic is it that he’s singing about his cars and cash.

“What you think this is?” he asks. “Just did 120 on the 110 / Don’t need no new friends / Top me in the whip, just might crash the Benz / What you think this is?”

Jeremih follows, matching Ty’s baller status. “Put some sauce on the shrimp,” he delivers. “Wipe me down, I’m a pimp / Bankroll like a blimp / Red ‘Rarri lookin’ rich.”

Finally, OJ da Juiceman closes things out.

Everybody from Drake and Nicki Minaj to Rick Ross and Lil Yachty has sought out producer Zaytoven.

Elsewhere, Ty and Jeremih are also working on a joint project called MihTy, due out this year. Listen to the duo team up with Zay and OJ below.