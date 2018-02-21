Tyga Sings For His Life In “U Cry” Video

Yep, you read that right. Hip-Hop star Tyga is now a singer on his newest single, “U Cry.”

The single can be heard on Tyga’s newly released album KYOTO, which features appearances by Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and 24hrs.

In the “U Cry” video, Tyga professes his love to his girl while walking his dog and playing the piano. “U Cry” follows the release of “Temperature.”

“Every time you go out/Yeah, it gets you nowhere,” Tyga sings, “I been waitin’ right here.”

The song is an ode to his failed relationship with new mom Kylie Kardashian. In an interview with Complex, Tyga admitted that his split with Kylie was painful. He owes the album’s creation to their breakup. “I wouldn’t have made this album [without going through that],” he said. “I needed God to test me. I needed him to put me through fire and make me feel what it’s like.”.

The video was directed by Riveting Entertainment’s Arrad Rahgoshay.