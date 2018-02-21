Shakka – “Man Down” Feat. AlunaGeorge

British singer Shakka taps songstress AlunaGeorge for his newest release, “Man Down.”

While Shakka sings, “I’m like, man down/ Baby wanna take my life/ She don’t wanna be no side/ She just wanna be my wife,” Aluna comes in to shut him down, “If you want your life easy/ Don’t try and please me/ You won’t get nowhere/ I’m on Kilimanjaro.”

Inspired by Craig David and Usher, Shakka’s “Man Down” blends his defiantly British take on R&B with another towering crossover pop hook. AlunaGeorge complements Shakka’s powerful delivery with feminine vocal harmonies, while his old friend Jae5 (J Hus) collaborated on the production.

“The free time that I have has always been minimal, but I still fall in love with women, ” Shakka explains about the song’s inspiration. “So there have been times where I want to spend time with someone I’ve fallen in love with but can’t. It’s about understanding that compatibility is so important and that you have to work hard to find your true love.”

Listen to “Man Down” below.