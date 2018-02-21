Rayana Jay Knows What Falling Feels Like On “Love Is A Gravity Thing”

Richmond, California native Rayana Jay delivers the lead single from her three-track EP, Love Rayana, entitled “Love Is a Gravity Thing.”

The project breaks down the complexity of love and relationships. It is the follow up to her 2016 release Sorry About Last Night. Full of lust, heartbreak, and love, Love Rayana shows the songstress’ ride with relationships with “Love Is a Gravity Thing” being one of its stops.

Rayana opens up to her listeners in a personal way on Love Rayana. It’s a musical letter written from the singer’s heart to her fans. In a recent sit down with Fader, Rayana gave a brief backstory on the project, “I wanted to sing about the extra feelings we never pay attention to when it comes to love,” she said. “The anxiety and fear of falling in it, the sweet innocent “crush” stage, and the late night lust we mistake for love. I want these songs to be listened to as love letters. I want you to be able to send these songs to your boo as a way to say, “ love you.’”

To bring her thought on this subject to life, the RnB/Soul singer connected with French producer Jean Kengz to deliver the bouncy and smooth “Love Is a Gravity Thing”

