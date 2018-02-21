Alicia Grace Makes It “Rain” With New Single

London based songstress Alicia Grace delivers the dark and steamy single, “Rain.”

Produced by Stevey Reid, “Rain” is an exploration of self. At just 19, Alicia is confident and aware of life’s complexities and showcases her awareness in such a mature manner that forgetting her age is natural.

Alicia Grace was born and raised in Winchester, UK and later moved to London at the age of 16 where she went on to study music at BIMM London.

Grace describes her sound as fitting into the alternative R&B genre accompanied by a unique twist.

“When the rain falls, it has the capacity to wash away all our past mistakes,” she sings. “And I’m trying, trying to find it, it’s hard to define it, easy to deny it.”

Listen to the self-examining record below.

Stay connected to Alicia Grace via Instagram.