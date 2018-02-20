Tinashe Drops Sexy Dance Video For Future-Assisted ‘Faded Love’

Singer Tinashe extends the reach of her latest single, “Faded Love,” featuring rapper Future, by unleashing a sexy, iPhone styled, choreographed dance video.

The clip kicks off with the R&B songstress faded on the floor in a white bra and matching underwear over fishnet stockings before she arises and begins to seduce the camera with her sexy dance routine. Future does not appear in the clip.

“Faded Love” is the follow up to the Migos member Offset-assisted track “No Drama,” also featured on Tinashe’s long-delayed forthcoming album, Joyride. The singer previously blamed the album’s setbacks on sexism and colorism but recently sat down with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe to share that the album is being mixed and will be on its way soon. “My recording is done. I’m in the mixing process right now. Our tracklist has been submitted, so it’s real,” she said. “It’s really real. I’m very, very excited.”

With a four year gap between projects, Tinashe kept busy by releasing several projects including, Amethyst and bonus album Nightride.

When discussing having Future featured on the track, Tinashe disclosed the following, “I thought this song was an interesting song to put him on because I felt like it was more unexpected, kind of being like a bit more muted and not necessarily a trap song or something that would be obvious.”

Watch the ‘Faded Love’ Video below:

The song is a groovy difference from its predecessor.