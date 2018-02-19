Exit21 Issue Smooth New Single, “Chances”

Hailing from New York, new R&B group Exit21 is on a mission to spread the love. With the release of their smooth new R&B track, “Chances,” Exit21 bridges the sensualness of R&B with hip-hop’s bounce.

“This single expresses our grind as a group and how we have taken many chances from business to personnel throughout the years to become who Exit21 is today,” says Exit21 member Ron E.

The Nikki Hott Beatz produced single finds the group embracing the classic sounds of R&B.

The group consists of four members, the twins; Ron E and B-Smoove, their cousin Showtime, and longtime friend Shawn Foxx; they are a team and family with a shared vision.

Exit21 recently opened for Day26 at the legendary SOB’s in New York City and were able to captivate the audience with their dynamic and sound.