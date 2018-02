Currently residing in Los Angeles by way of Bonaire, Georgia, indie R&b artist Elise 5000 delivers “One.” Dubbed the wifey anthem, “One” finds Elise dismissing a few problems and/or people that may try to penetrate a growing relationship.

“One” is the follow up to Elise 5000’s “Queen,” produced by M-Millz.

The track is said to be featured on the singer’s upcoming untitled EP.